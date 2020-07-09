A Commemorative Show for Mark Humphrey

Artist and gallerist Mark Humphrey died June 11 at The Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, due to complications from cancer. He was 72.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Mark Humphrey Gallery in Southampton, which he established with his partner of 42 years, Larry Rundie.

To honor his memory, a commemorative show of his most recent works is available for view at the gallery now through through July 31. The show features 15 paintings of original art produced by Humphrey over the past five years, including his signature circles, stripes, loops and popular blue pieces.

Prices range from $850 to $14,000. Twenty percent of all profits will be donated to East End Hospice and Southampton Animal Shelter.

“Mark was a mentor, teacher, friend and a great boss,” said Trina Tozzi-Michne, the manager at the Mark Humphrey Gallery. “Having worked alongside him for 16 years, I’ve watched him transition from a framer/gallerist who painted very little, to a prolific artist. We’ve organized the show for his many clients and collectors (some 2nd and 3rd generation) to pay their last respects to his life and work.”

Humphrey was born in Iowa City on December 21, 1948. His father was a museum director and consultant who travelled extensively with his family. He attended Syracuse University, where he studied with Marilyn Minter, and later Brice Marden at The Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine. He received an MFA from Ohio University in 1975, and moved to New York City.

A highly sought after art consultant, designer and curator, Humphrey’s paintings appeared in numerous exhibitions, galleries, residences, museums, magazines and hundreds of collections worldwide.

The show in Humphrey’s honor is viewable to the public on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Collectors may contact the gallery for private viewings.

“Mark Humphrey was a consummate painter, always working on ideas, frequently pushing them to the next level. The impact of his work compares to Ellsworth Kelly, Brice Marden, Ad Reinehardt, Josef Albers, Sol Lewitt and Robert Mangold. More importantly, he has been the most influential artist in my life,” said artist Clayton Calvert.

The gallery is located at 10 Jagger Lane in Southampton.

To learn more about Mark Humphrey Gallery visit markhumphreygallery.com.