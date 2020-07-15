Suffolk SPCA Will Give Out Free Pet Food Thursday

The Suffolk County SPCA (the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) will hold a free cat and dog food distribution drive in Stotzky Park in Riverhead on Thursday, July 16, to help families suffering financial hardship from COVID-19.

The drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies run out. The park is located between Columbus Avenue and Pulaski Streets.

“We’re trying to help out the people who have been financially impacted because of job loss,” Suffolk SPCA Roy Gross said in a statement.

The Suffolk SPCA purchased a large amount of the pet food to hand out, but some was also donated by Long Island Cares and by Health Extension, a holistic pet food company.

One bag of pet food per family will be given out.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s office will be on hand with its K-9 units and McGruff, the crime dog, for families to see as they stop by.