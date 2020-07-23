Update: Search for Missing Swimmer Called Off

Caller says she lost sight of man in Sag Harbor Bay, but nothing found

Update, July 23, 12:05 p.m.: Police have called off the search for a swimmer reported missing.

Chief Austin McGuire said the caller, who lost sight of the swimmer, did not see the swimmer get out of the water. However, the caller could provide no further description.

Rescuers searched the water from boats and Jet Skis, as well as the air, but saw nothing. There were other people in the water and on the beach and no one else saw a swimmer in distress.

No one specific has been reported missing.

“We did absolutely the best we could with the information we had,” McGuire said.

Originally, July 23, 10:45 a.m.: A swimmer was reported missing in Sag Harbor Village Thursday morning.

Police received a 911 call from a bystander at the end of Terry Drive at about 9:45 a.m. They said they lost visual on a man who was swimming in the bay. Police are focusing their search east of the breakwater and Havens Beach and checking boats in the mooring field.

The caller does not know the swimmer and was not able to provide any further description.

The Sag Harbor Bay Constable, the Sag Harbor Fire Department, including divers, the East Hampton Ocean Rescue squad, East Hampton Town Marine Patrol, and aviation units from Suffolk County police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called in to help search.

By 10:40 a.m., the Suffolk County police helicopter searching the area reported finding nothing.

The Sag Harbor Village Ambulance Corps is also standing by.

The incident comes just days after a 42-year-old New York City man drowned in Fort Pond in Montauk.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

taylor@indyeastend.com