All Building, Electrical Permits Extended in Southampton Town

Approximately 4,000 building and electrical permits issued in the Town of Southampton since March will be extended another six months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman signed an executive order for the extension on Tuesday. The order affects any permit opened since March 20, 2020, when Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered New York State on PAUSE.

“As a result of the pandemic, many projects were halted by the governor’s executive order pertaining to non-essential businesses,” Schneiderman said. “The construction activity was stopped, but the clock kept ticking toward the building permit’s expiration date. My executive order gives people back the time they paid for but could not use plus a little extra time to account for backlogs caused by the pandemic. It’s the fair thing to do.”

The permits will be automatically extended by 180 days from the date of expiration. Building permit holders will be notified via email.

East Hampton Town approved the extension of all building permits that were in effect when the construction shutdown was ordered March 27, by the length of the shutdown. The construction shutdown was lifted May 27, and building permits were extended by two months.

