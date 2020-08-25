Boat Parade in Support of Trump, Police Set Sail in Shinnecock Bay

Boaters hit the water on Sunday for a parade on Shinnecock Bay in support of President Donald Trump and police.

Parade-goers estimated about 200 boats took part in the maritime rally, quietly organized and shared amongst pro-Trump and pro-law enforcement East Enders.

The nautical gathering comes just two weeks after a TrumpStock parade was held in East End waters on Friday, August 7. The flotilla ended with a tie-up in Montauk’s Fort Pond Bay, which was attended by the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. That parade was held one day before the president attended two campaign fundraisers on the South Fork.

The weather was beautiful for an afternoon the water, as a sea of boats displaying Trump and law enforcement flags gathered just north of the east cut around 3 p.m. They traveled in formation, passing Oakland’s Marina towards the Ponquogue Bridge and circling Warner’s Island, then repeated the loop, and dispersed.

A group of supporters gathered on the Ponquogue Bridge to watch the boats.

Southampton Town police bay constables, Coast Guard Station Shinnecock and other law enforcement boats stood by for the parade. Lieutenant Sue Ralph reported there were no issues at sea.

The Republican National Convention to renominate Trump officially, for a second term in office, kicks off on Monday night.

taylor@indyeastend.com