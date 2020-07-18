Clamshell Foundation’s Sandcastle Contest Goes Virtual

Every August beach-goers gather to view and create sculptures in the sand at Atlantic Avenue Beach in Amagansett during the Clamshell Foundation’s annual Sandcastle Contest. It’s an East End tradition that has been held the past 28 summers.

The contest is now presented in memory of Rossetti Perchik, the founder of the foundation. All donations ensure the continuation of the Clamshell Foundation’s events as well as benefit people, programs and projects here on the South Fork.

This year, things are a little different. Due to COVID-19, the event will become a virtual sandcastle contest on Saturday, August 8, which was the date the event was already slated to happen. The foundation is asking participants to send in photos of their creations. Just post on social media by tagging the Clamshell Foundation or emailing info@clamshellfoundation.org.

The winners will receive this year’s T-shirt.

Each year an artist is selected to create a special tee for the event, and that tradition will continue this summer with art by Frank Wimberley, who also designed a poster.

“To raise funds for East End charities and causes, we are honored to be working with Sag Harbor-based painter Frank Wimberley and are selling a reprinted poster and t-shirt of the collage ‘Ramble’,” said a statement from the foundation.

Wimberley was born in Pleasantville, N.J., in 1926 and later attended Howard University. He studied with the likes of James Porter, Lois Mailou Jones and James Wells. His work can be found in the collections at Yale University Art Gallery, the St. Louis Museum of art and the East End’s Parrish Museum and Guild Hall.

The foundation will also be selling a reprint of “Nude on the Beach,” its 1995 graphic done by acclaimed pop artist Roy Lichtenstein. It’s a limited edition and has been certified by the Roy Lichtenstein Foundation.

One hundred percent of all profits raised go back to the East End community to support college scholarships, food banks, and fish seeding programs. Since March, the Clamshell Foundation and East End Cares have raised over $120,000 for local food pantries.

Visit the Clamshell Foundation’s website, clamshellfoundation.org, to pre-order Wimberley and Lichtenstein’s locally-inspired works. Orders will be shipped or can be picked up locally in the East Hampton area.

jessica@indyeastend.com