COVID-19 Testing Now Offered in Greenport

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital are bringing COVID-19 testing to the Greenport community.

Starting Monday, June 29, novel coronavirus testing is available at Brecknock Hall on the Peconic Landing property Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 AM to 3 PM. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 631-477-5121.

The testing will be provided free of charge to North Fork Chamber of Commerce members. Other members of the community may pay for the service or use their insurance.

“The health and safety of our local business community is our number one priority, now more than ever,” the chamber said in an announcement.

The testing will be available through July 27.

