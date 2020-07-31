Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Reports No COVID-19 Patients

For the first time since March 8, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital has no confirmed novel coronavirus patients.

In a statement released Friday morning, the hospital reported no confirmed COVID-19 admissions and no admitted patients under suspicion for COVID-19. There were a 178 total confirmed COVID patients admitted to the hospital to date.

Also good news, the hospital celebrated the discharge of a patient who recovered from the virus after being hospitalized for 120 days. The patient had spent four weeks on a ventilator, but recovered.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and she fought hard. After 120 days, including four weeks on a ventilator, she is going… Posted by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020

“As of this morning, Friday, July 31, we have no confirmed COVID admitted patients in our Hospital and no admitted patients under investigation for COVID-19,” Robert S. Chaloner, the Chief Administrative Officer at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, said. “This is a significant milestone in our fight against the coronavirus and is a result of the excellent care provided by our medical staff and healthcare workers.”

As of July 29, the last date the hospitalization numbers were available, 42 people were hospitalized in Suffolk County with COVID-19. There are 14 patients in the intensive care units. A total of 5,610 patients have been discharged county-wide since March 22.

A total of 43,170 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Suffolk, and 1,996 have lost their lives.

At Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, “We continue to test all admitted patients for COVID-19,” Chaloner added. “We request that all our East End communities continue to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing face masks, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing.”

The hospital is preparing for the potential of a second surge of COVID admissions in the fall.

