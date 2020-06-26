Visitation Resumes at Suffolk County Jails

Inmates at the Suffolk County jail will once again be able to receive visitors, following the decision to suspend visitors due to COVID-19 over three months ago.

Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. announced Thursday that visiting hours will resume on Tuesday, June 30, at both of the correctional facilities in Riverside and Yaphank. Visits will be kept to 30 minutes only, and no contact is allowed. Anyone entering the facility has to wear a face covering. Visitors must also have their temperature taken before they can enter.

“Throughout this pandemic, and with careful planning, we have been able to control the spread of COVID-19 inside the Suffolk County Correctional Facility,” Sheriff Toulon said.

Only one inmate contracted the virus in the jail throughout the pandemic, the Sheriff’s office confirmed.​ Visitation had been suspended March 17. Attorneys were able to see their clients, but the visits drastically decreased with courts closed.

In addition to the non-contact, half-hour visits there are other restrictions to continue to try and contain the spread. Walk-in visits will not be allowed, as appointments must be made in advance. To make a visitation appointment, call the Riverside facility at 631-852-1893 or the Yaphank jail at 631-852-1894.

Visitors not of the same household must maintain social distancing as much as possible, and will not be permitted to visit an inmate at the same time.

The Sheriff’s office asks that any visitor with COVID-19 symptoms or who has been potentially exposed to the virus, stay out of the facility.

