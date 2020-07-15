COVID Cancels Fisherman’s Fair in Springs

Fair at Ashawagh Hall canceled for the first time in 88 years

The Fisherman’s Fair, an annual event held at Ashawagh Hall in Springs each August, was canceled for the first time in its 88-year history, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fair is our primary fundraiser and we need these funds to maintain Ashawagh Hall which we have owned since 1909,” read a statement from the Springs Improvement Society. “This loss of income and the inability to have any rentals since March has greatly impacted us.”

The Springs Improvement Society will host a table at the Springs Farmers Market, also held at Ashawagh Hall, each Saturday morning. “We will also be doing something special on the fair day to celebrate in a safe manner. Please stop by, share some stories and help support Ashawagh Hall,” the statement continued.

More details are to come.

Each year the family-friendly fair has provided a gathering spot for the community to enjoy local live music, a clam-shucking contest, crafts, local food vendors, games for children and a blacksmith demonstration.

jessica@indyeastend.com