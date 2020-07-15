COVID Cancels Fisherman’s Fair in Springs

The Fisherman’s Fair, an annual event held at Ashawagh Hall in Springs each August, was canceled for the first time in its 88-year history, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The fair is our primary fundraiser and we need these funds to maintain Ashawagh Hall which we have owned since 1909,” read a statement from the Springs Improvement Society. “This loss of income and the inability to have any rentals since March has greatly impacted us.”
The Springs Improvement Society will host a table at the Springs Farmers Market, also held at Ashawagh Hall, each Saturday morning. “We will also be doing something special on the fair day to celebrate in a safe manner. Please stop by, share some stories and help support Ashawagh Hall,” the statement continued.
More details are to come.
Each year the family-friendly fair has provided a gathering spot for the community to enjoy local live music, a clam-shucking contest, crafts, local food vendors, games for children and a blacksmith demonstration.