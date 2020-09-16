Landslide Victory for Larsen, Running Mates in East Hampton Village Election

East Hampton Village has a new mayor and two new board members after the votes were tallied in the delayed village election on Tuesday.

Jerry Larsen, once the East Hampton Village police chief, won the village’s highest office in a three-way race with 453 votes, according to Rebecca Molinaro Hansen, the village administrator.

Barbara Borsack, the longtime deputy mayor who had hoped to become the village’s first female mayor, received 271 votes, and Arthur “Tiger” Graham, a current board member, took in 121 votes. Together, they received 392 votes, 61 votes less than Larsen.

Larsen’s running mates on the NewTown Party Line, Chris Minardi, a sales director at New York Title Abstract Services, and Sandra Melendez, a lawyer with a practice in the village, also were the top vote-getters in the race for two seats on the village board. Minardi received 467 votes and Melendez received 388. Minardi has also served on the Village Zoning Board of Appeals for a decade.

Borsack’s running mates on the Elms Party, Raymond Harden, who was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy earlier this year, and Richard Lawler, who is serving as the current mayor but was running for his seat on the board, received 311 and 245 votes respectively.

David Driscoll, Graham’s running mate on the Fish Hooks Party ticket, received the least votes with 181.

The village election was supposed to happen in June, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southampton Village

Late Tuesday night, results were not immediately clear in Southampton Village, where four were vying for two seats on the board. The final answer will come down to the 500 absentee ballots.

Just based on in-person votes cast, Joseph McLoughlin was in the lead with 678 votes, according to Mayor Jesse Warren, who kept the public updated on his Instagram feed. Gina Arresta was in second place with 612 votes, followed by Kimberly Allan with 512 votes and her running mate, Zach Epley with 464.

Village officials, attorneys and candidates are reviewing absentee ballots one by one. After the objection process, officials would open the absentees and vote them.

“It is still anyone’s election to win, but Joe does have a good lead,” Warren said.

North Haven Village

Terie Diat unseated Christopher Fiore, who had been appointed to the North Haven Village Board after James Davis died in February. According to Eileen M. Tuohy, the clerk-treasurer, Diat received 148 votes and Fiore got 120. Diat will fill out the year left on Davis’ term.

Trustees Dianne Skilbred and David Saskas ran unopposed for reelection for another two-year term. Skillbred received 196 votes and Saskas took in 189. There were three write-in votes, two for Larry Baum and one for Claas Abraham, Tuohy reported.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jeff Sander got the most votes for the evening — 200. He ran unopposed to keep his seat. There was one write-in vote for Diat.

Sag Harbor

Without any races, voter turnout was low in the Village of Sag Harbor; only 106 cast ballots. Trustees Thomas Gardella, currently the deputy mayor, and James Larocca, were each reelected to another two-year term. Gardella received 56 votes, while Larocca got 47, according to Beth Kamper, the clerk-administrator.

There were three write-in votes — one each for Mary Ann Miller, Joe Labrozzi Sr. and even Donald Trump.

Sagaponack

Mayor Donald Louchheim was handily reelected to another two-year term. He received a total of 62 votes, with 50 being at the ballot box and 12 by absentee ballots. Rhodi Winchell, the clerk-treasurer, said a total of 64 people cast ballots in this election.

Lisa Duryea Thayer was reelected to another two-year term as a trustee, having received 59 votes, 47 in-person votes and 12 by absentee. Marilyn D. Clark will join the board. She ran unopposed and received 61 votes overall, 49 of them at the ballot box and 12 by absentee. She will fill Trustee Lee Foster’s seat, as Foster did not seek reelection.

Winchell reported two write-in votes for mayor, one for Bill Tilloston and one for “Top Cat.” Marilee Foster received a write-in vote for trustee.

Village of Westhampton

No surprises in the Village of Westhampton, where the mayor and two trustees were running unopposed to retain their seats. In turn, there was a low voter turnout.

Mayor Maria Z. Moore received 28 votes, according to Elizabeth Lindtvit, the village clerk-treasurer. Moore will serve another two-year term.

Trustees Ralph Urban, who serves as the deputy mayor, and Stephen A. Frano, received 28 and 29 votes respectively, Lindtvit reported.

Quogue Village

Mayor Peter Saratorius and two trustees, Kimberley Payne and Robert Treuhold, ran uncontested and each will serve another two-year term.

West Hampton Dunes

Mayor Gary A. Vegliante was reelected with 24 votes.

Trustee Michael Craig was reelected with 25 votes and Harvey Gessin was elected with 23 votes.

Court Justice Adam Gomerman was elected with 25 votes.

Dering Harbor

Results from the Village of Dering Harbor were not immediately available. Please check back for more information.

