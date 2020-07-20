ICYMI: Top 10 Stories Last Week

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED JULY 13-19

Monday, July 20, is going to be another hot and humid one. A heat advisory remains in effect for the East End until 8 on Monday evening with temperatures in the lower 90s in the forecast. While you seek refuge indoors, hopefully with some air conditioning, get caught up on the news you may have missed.

• Man Reported Missing in Montauk’s Fort Pond

A search was conducted in Fort Pond Sunday evening for a man who reportedly went missing.

• Commercial Fishing Boat Sinks After Collision Near Montauk Inlet

A 40-foot dragger sank after it was struck by another boat in dense fog not far from the Montauk Inlet Saturday morning.

• East Hampton Town Temporarily Relaxes Code to Help Fitness Businesses

East Hampton Town officials made a move Friday to support fitness and exercise studios that still are not able to open their doors since the phased COVID-19 reopening.

• Dead Humpback Whale Found Floating Offshore Near Montauk

A dead humpback whale — the third found on the East End this year — was found floating off of Montauk Friday morning.

• Five Years Later, Families of Cutchogue Limo Crash Victims Still Seeking Justice

The families of the four young women killed in a stretch limo crash in Cutchogue five years ago, as well as families of the four women who survived, renewed their calls for justice when they gathered on a street in Smithtown Thursday.

• Graffiti Targets Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren

Graphic graffiti and writings were discovered on an art board set up for Southampton youth at Doscher Park, next to Lake Agawam.

• Police Warn of Thieves Targeting High-End Cars in the Hamptons

Southampton Town police are issuing a warning to owners of late-model Mercedes Benz and Range Rovers: If you like your car, lock it—even when you are parking it on your own property.

• New Emergency Health Order in Place for Out-of-State Travelers Arriving in New York

With numbers continuing to spike throughout the country, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a stepped-up travel enforcement operation at airports across the state on Monday.

• 87-Year-Old Woman Dies in Greenport Hit-and-Run

Elaine Schwartz was killed as she crossed Front Street in Greenport on Monday morning.

• Asked to Wear a Mask, Man Kicks Out Glass Door

A man who went into a Hampton Bays business without a mask broke a glass door when the staff asked him to put one on, police said Monday.