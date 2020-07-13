ICYMI: Top 10 Stories Last Week

It’s Monday, July 13, and while you get your week started, make sure you are caught up on all the news from last week. An assault took place after a bus passenger refused to don a face mask, and Nancy Goroff emerged victorious from the drawn-out primary race as the Democrats’ candidate to challenge Rep. Lee Zeldin this November. Over the weekend, there was a rescue attempt on the beach when a live dolphin washed ashore, but, sadly, it was too late.

Here’s what you missed:

• Dolphin Beached in Montauk Dies Saturday

Despite the efforts of a beachgoers as well as of officers from three different agencies, a dolphin found stranded along the rocky shoreline west of Ditch Plains Beach perished Saturday morning.

• Montauk Man Charged With Rape

A 21-year-old Montauk man was arrested on a charge of rape for allegedly having sex with a child he had met on social media who was between the ages of 12 and 14 years old.

• State: Nursing Homes Can Accept Visitors, Again

After nearly four months, state health officials announced Friday that nursing homes and long-term care facilities may resume limited visitation, as long as there has been no new onset cases of COVID-19 within the past 28 days.

• County Executive: ‘Let the Public Vote’ on Repurposing Funds During Fiscal Catastrophe

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone took aim at people he said are trying to derail proposed legislation that would help close an $800 million budget gap and ward off tax increases and county layoffs in the midst of a “fiscal catastrophe.”

• East Hampton Sued in Federal Court Over Cell Tower

The Town of East Hampton is being sued in federal court over its decision to approve the construction of a 185-foot-tall communications tower at a former brush dump site in Northwest Woods.

• Montauk Crash Leads to DWI Charges

The recent pattern on the East End of vehicular crashes leading to arrests on drunken driving charges continued over the Fourth of July weekend. In one case, the alleged level of alcohol in the blood of the defendant was near a dangerous level.

• Cops: Man Assaults Fellow Passenger Over Face Covering Argument

A woman was assaulted when she asked a fellow passenger on a county bus to put on a face covering on Thursday morning, according to Southampton Town police.

• Goroff Will Take on Zeldin in November

Nancy Goroff has won the Democratic nomination for New York’s First Congressional District, after more than 36,000 absentee ballots were finished being counted on Thursday.

• A Commemorative Show for Mark Humphrey

Artist and gallerist Mark Humphrey died June 11 at The Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, due to complications from cancer. He was 72.

• Phase 4 Arrives on Long Island, But Some Businesses Still Can’t Open

Gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters and catering facilities still can’t reopen their doors just yet.