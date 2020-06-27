Lane Reduction on Route 25 in Riverhead

The New York State Department of Transportation started road work on Friday that will close down one lane of traffic on Route 25 in the Town of Riverhead for the next three months.

The westbound traffic lane on the state road will be reduced from two lanes to one between the Long Island Expressway and Old Country Road, also known as Route 58, while work is done on a new concrete deck on the bridge that carries the expressway over Route 25.

“This reduction will be in place around-the-clock and is expected to last approximately three months,” the state DOT said.

The work is weather dependent.

Drivers are urged drivers to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, in accordance with the Move Over law.

taylor@indyeastend.com