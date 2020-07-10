Peconic Bay Medical Group Opens New Medical Facility in Greenport

A new 5,000-square-foot, multi-specialty medical practice has opened on Main Street in Greenport. The Israel Family Ambulatory Center, named for Lisa and Richard Israel, aims to provide more healthcare options to those on the North Fork.

Peconic Bay Medical Group, which is a part of the Peconic Bay Medical Center, offers primary care, women’s health, cardiology, orthopedics, breast surgery and plastic surgery specialists at the new location. Julia Chachere, a women’s health nurse practitioner, Dr. Mark Creighton, an orthopedic and sports medicine specialist, and physician assistants Denise Karavas and Patricia Sondgeroth are seeing patients at this facility.

“Expanding eastward into this multi-specialty medical practice is part of Peconic Bay Medical Center’s commitment to providing top-notch health care across the East End of Long Island,” said Andrew Mitchell, the president and chief executive officer at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Same-day, in-office appointments are now available. Most insurance plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, are accepted.

The office is located at 230 Main Street. More information is available through pbmchealth.org.

taylor@indyeastend.com