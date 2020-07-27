Riverhead Town Justice Dies At 77

Riverhead Town Justice Allen Smith, who was in public service for most of his 77 years, died Saturday at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore after suffering a brain aneurism. He had suffered a heart attack earlier this year but had recovered.

“Justice Smith devoted his entire life to public service,” said Town Supervisor Yvette M. Aguiar. “A pillar of the community, he brought integrity and rectitude to all of Riverhead,” she said, adding that he was a former Riverhead Town Supervisor, town attorney and assistant Suffolk County district attorney.

“The entire town of Riverhead mourns his loss, our sympathy and our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time,” the supervisor said.

According to the Riverhead Republican Party website, Smith was born in Greenport Hospital on June 18, 1943, and grew up in Riverhead.

Smith was a town attorney, then successfully ran for Town Supervisor in 1975, a post he was re-elected to in 1977. After losing his bid for a third term in 1979, he joined the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, before he opened his own law practice in Riverhead.

In 2000, Riverhead Town Justice Henry Saxtein passed away, and Smith was appointed to fill out the last few months of his term. That fall, he was elected to the bench as one of Riverhead’s two judges and has been re-elected every four years since.

In recent elections, he has been cross endorsed and has run unopposed, as he was for what would have been his re-election to a sixth term this November.

Since 2003, he has served as one of two judges, along with Southampton’s Justice Deborah Kooperstein, at the East End Regional Intervention Drug Court, which helps give addicts facing criminal charges a second chance.