5-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Riverhead

Police say he was last seen with his father

Update, July 30, 7:50 p.m.: Riverhead Town police have located the missing child and his father. Both “are in good health and the matter has been resolved,” police said.

No further information was released.

Originally, July 30, 9:30 a.m.: The Riverhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 5-year-old boy, Harold A. Martinez-Santiago.

According to press release issued late Wednesday night, the missing child is the subject of a custody dispute. He is believed to be with his father Harold Martinez, 36, but their whereabouts are unknown.

The child was last seen on the afternoon of July 12 in the area of 1750 West Main Street in Riverhead with his father. Harold, who will turn 6 in October, was wearing black pants, a black shirt and red/blue Nike brand sneakers.

Harold is described as being 3 feet tall and 65 pounds.

His father is said to be operating a 2009 Honda Civic color black, with NY Registration GWL1930.

If anyone should see these individuals or have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

