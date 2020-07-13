87-Year-Old Woman Dies in Greenport Hit-and-Run

Accident happened at the corner of Front and Third Streets

Southold Town police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Greenport on Monday morning.

Elaine Schwartz, an 87-year-old woman who lives in Greenport, was crossing Front Street, at the corner of Third Street, when she was struck by a vehicle that was making a right turn onto Front Street from Third Street at 7:20 a.m., Southold Town police said Monday afternoon. After the vehicle struck Schwartz, it fled the scene west on Front Street. Chief Martin Flatley said a witness reported the accident immediately.

Schwartz had been in the crosswalk, the police chief said.

Schwartz was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

No further information was released.

