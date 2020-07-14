Arrest Made in Connection to Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

Southold Town police announced the arrest of a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Greenport that left an 87-year-old woman dead Monday morning.

Denilson Eduardo Gomez-Jolon, who police said had no license, was behind the wheel of a 2004 Honda Accord that was stopped on Route 25, just as it entered Greenport Village on Monday evening shortly after 7. The car reportedly matched the description of the vehicle that struck Elaine Schwartz as she crossed Front Street at the corner of Third Street on Monday around 7:50 a.m. She was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The driver fled the scene.

The car had no visible damage on the exterior, Chief Martin Flatley said.

Gomez-Jolon has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a violation for having an obstructed view. “He had something hanging form his rearview mirror, which is a traffic infraction,” the chief said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Southold Justice Court Tuesday.

