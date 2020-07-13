Asked to Wear a Mask, Man Kicks Out Glass Door

A man who went into a Hampton Bays business without a mask on Sunday broke a glass door when the staff asked him to put one on.

Southampton Town police said a man went into Tony’s Tubs on West Main Street at about 5:50 a.m., just 10 minutes before their scheduled opening time. The staff confronted him, asking him to put on a mask. As he left, he kicked the front door, breaking the glass, which is worth more than $400.

The suspect left on foot, heading towards East Tiana Road and Montauk Highway.

A New York State mandate requires that people wear face coverings when they cannot maintain at least six feet of distance from one another due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have the legal right to refuse service to customers who do not wear a mask.

Detectives are seeking to identity the man. Anyone who knows who the man is or has information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 631-702-2230, or call the Southampton Town Police TIPS HOTLINE at 631- 728-3454. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@southamptontownny.gov.

Just last week, a man punched a woman after she confronted him about his lack of a mask while they were onboard a county bus in Riverside. The man was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.

