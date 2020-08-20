Body of Missing Swimmer Recovered

The body of a swimmer who went missing in rough surf earlier this week has been found.

A beach-goer spotted the body of Byron Dong Ha Kim floating in the waters in front of the Ocean Vista Resort at 2136 Montauk Highway on Napeague, just east of his last known location, and called police at 3:14 p.m., according to Detective Sgt. Dan Toia.

The 23-year-old Brooklyn resident had been swimming with friends Tuesday afternoon in front of the Windward Shores Ocean Resort, located at 2062 Montauk Highway, when he reportedly got dragged out by a rip current and soon disappeared under the water. One of his friends also had been in distress and was pulled out of the water and survived.

An extensive search was conducted, but his body could not be found. Police called off the marine search Wednesday evening. Members of the East Hampton Town police dive unit, the town Marine Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard’s aviation unit out of Cape Cod, the Suffolk County police aviation unit, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s marine unit and the East Hampton Ocean Rescue squad all assisted in the search.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office responded to Napeague after the man’s body was removed from the waters. The M.E.’s office will determine his official cause of death.

taylor@indyeastend.com