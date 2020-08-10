Box Truck Passenger Dies in Collision With Tractor Trailer on Sunrise Highway

A passenger in a box truck died after it was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer on Sunrise Highway Monday morning.

New York State police responded to the crash in the eastbound lane near Exit 62, the Eastport exit, at about 5:40 a.m.

The driver of the box truck and the driver of the tractor trailer were both injured and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. The passenger of the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the those involved in the crash were not immediately released.

Police are investigating and are asking for anyone with information regarding this collision to call 631-756-3300.

The fatal crash investigation caused serious delays during the rush hour commute Monday morning.

