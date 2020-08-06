Break-in at Montauk’s Ditch Witch

The iconic Ditch Witch food wagon at the end of Otis Road at Ditch Plains was burglarized overnight Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Grant Monahan, who runs the business with his sister, Abigail Monahan, posted a message on Instagram explaining why they were closed.

He explained in the post that the Plexiglas “barriers were smashed, our cash register broken into and destroyed.” He wrote that East Hampton police detectives had inspected the scene and taken away evidence for analysis. Monahan wrote that it is the first time the food wagon had ever been broken into in the 26 years since his mother, Lily Adams, started the business.

The Ditch Witch reopened Wednesday morning after making the necessary repairs. When Monahan was approached by a reporter he said he didn’t want to talk about the incident, saying “it is a bump in the road.”

One problem the thief or thieves might have in spending the money they made off with is that most of it was in the form of $2 bills. The family has been collecting them from customers since Lily Adams started the business. “If someone pays at your business in all 2s, let us know!!!” Monahan wrote in his post.

Any member of the public who has information on the break-in can contact East Hampton police detectives at 631-537-7575. All calls will be kept confidential.

t.e@indyeastend.com