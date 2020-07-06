Bronx Man Suffers Medical Emergency While Jet Skiing on Shinnecock Bay

Man pulled out of the water in cardiac arrest on July Fourth, police said

A fun afternoon on the water took a terrible turn on the Fourth of July, Southampton Town police said, but quick action may have saved a life.

On Saturday at 4:18 p.m., police received a report of an incident involving a passenger on a personal watercraft who had been pulled from Shinnecock Bay and was in cardiac arrest. The man was brought to the area by East End Jet Ski on Foster Avenue in Hampton Bays.

Police officers, the Community Response Unit, detectives, and the town’s bay constables, responded along with members of the Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corps and members of the Southampton Town Lifeguard Beach Rescue Unit.

Saif T. Ullah, a 40-year-old from the Bronx, was found on shore and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was in progress. The Hampton Bays ambulance crew transported him to a local hospital.

“The investigation revealed Mr. Ullah was visiting Hampton Bays with two friends from the Bronx for the holiday,” police said. He was the rear passenger on a rented wave runner being operated by his friend. “During their ride across the bay, Mr. Ullah suffered some sort of medical emergency, lost consciousness and slumped off the wave runner into the waters of Shinnecock Bay,” police said.

His friend alerted East End Jet Ski staff, who rapidly responded to help remove Ullah from the bay and began CPR, according to police.

The man was resuscitated and is still receiving medical care in the hospital, Lieutenant Susan Ralph said Monday morning.

Southampton police detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-728-5000.

