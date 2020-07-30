Burglar Snatches Lotto Tickets, Cigarettes

A burglar made off with Lotto tickets and cigarettes after breaking into the Village Grocery in Riverhead in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Riverhead police received an alarm activation from the grocery store, whose sign reads FA Grocery, located at 733 East Main Street inside a shopping complex, at 4:36 a.m. When police arrived, they found the glass front door had been pushed in and was broken.

The burglar was already gone. An undetermined amount of New York State Lotto tickets and a couple packs of cigarettes were missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

