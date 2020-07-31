Cops Arrest ‘Peeping Tom’ in East Hampton

East Hampton Town police arrested a man following a report of “a peeping Tom” on Miller Lane in East Hampton.

On July 20, a Miller Lane resident called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. after his Ring doorbell alerted him to a man looking through his windows while masturbating. The man fled on foot before police arrived.

An investigation revealed that the same man had been captured on the home’s Ring surveillance camera while masturbating several other times in recent weeks.

On Thursday, July 30, detectives were conducting surveillance of the area when they saw Ludim Rocha, a 43-year-old who lives on nearby Oakview Highway, acting suspiciously while walking with a bicycle. He was reportedly wearing clothing items from the prior surveillance images.

At about 11:40 p.m., Rocha was arrested and charged with three counts of public lewdness, a misdemeanor, and three counts of trespass, a violation. He was held for arraignment in East Hampton Town Justice Court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone, particularly those living in close proximity to the Miller Lane and Oak View Highway area, to contact them if they have any further information. There may be incidents not yet reported. Detectives can be reached at 631-537-7575.

