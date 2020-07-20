Cops: Fishermen Climbed on Top of Overturned Boat

Two men escaped unharmed after their boat overturned in Great Peconic Bay Sunday afternoon, according to Southold Town police.

Jeff Muller, 50, of Medford and Alejandro Peterson, 34, of South Setauket were fishing in a 12-foot McKee Craft boat when two passing vessels caused a wake. Water rushed over the stern of their boat, flooding it and causing it to flip over.

Ted Webb, 54, of Mattituck, who police said was boating in the area, saw the two men in the water and reported the incident at 12:58 p.m. Meanwhile, Muller and Peterson climbed on top of their overturned boat.

Webb, who is also chief of the Mattituck Fire Department, waited for the arrival of Southold Town Bay Constables, police said.

The men were not injured, police said.

Sea Tow towed the McKee Craft boat to Strong’s Marine.

taylor@indyeastend.com