Cops: Riverside Man Murders Girlfriend

A man stabbed his girlfriend to death in her Riverside home late Monday night, according to Suffolk County police.

An occupant of the home called 911 to report Bayron Fajardo-Gonzalez stabbed Tania Fox inside the house at 48 Ludlam Avenue, where the couple lived, police said. Southampton Town police received the call at 11:07 p.m., and responded along with the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The 45-year-old woman was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where she was pronounced dead.

Southampton police detectives called in the Suffolk County Police Department’s homicide squad to lead the investigation.

Fajardo-Gonzalez, 33, was charged with murder in the second-degree murder and will be arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court on Tuesday.

taylor@indyeastend.com