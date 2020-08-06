Free Ice Available at Suffolk County Jails

Help for residents still without power

For those still without power due to Tropical Storm Isaias, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is offering free ice, available Thursday and Friday for pick up at the county jails in Riverside and Yaphank.

Residents impacted by the storm may fill their own coolers or use plastic bags. Ice will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies are available.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr.said his department is offering this service to help residents that are having trouble finding, or affording, ice in the wake of widespread power outages.

“I’m hoping we can provide some peace of mind and assistance by offering this service,” said Toulon.

Ice will be distributed today from 1 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York Wednesday afternoon following Isaias. According to PSEG Long Island, there are currently 143,629 in Suffolk County without power.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the situation and will add more pick up days if needed.

