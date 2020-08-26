Work Van Strikes Jogger in Water Mill Wednesday

A runner was seriously injured when a work van struck her in Water Mill Wednesday morning, Southampton Town police said.

Mary Anne Jules, 61, who lives nearby and is often seen jogging in the Water Mill and Bridgehampton area, had been jogging on Blank Lane. Police received a 911 call in front of 237 Blank Lane at 7:07 a.m.

The van reportedly overturned after the driver swerved during the accident. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, remained at the scene, police said.

The Bridgehampton Fire Department responded and treated Jules at the scene. A Suffolk County medevac landed at the Water Mill ball field, where it met the ambulance and transported Jules to Stony Brook University Hospital, the closest level-one trauma center.

Police said Jules is in serious condition.

Jules is well-known in the community. She was a physical education teacher and athletic director at the Bridgehampton School for 32 years before retiring in 2014.

Detectives are on scene investigating the cause of the accident.

Blank Lane, located off of Head of Pond Road, is a long, straight road with some houses and farm fields on both sides. Its leads to only one other small residential street, Farmstead Lane.

On Father’s Day in 2014, a 6-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a car while she was riding her bicycle in front of her house on Blank Lane. No criminal charges were filed.

