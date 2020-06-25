Man Beat With a Stick in Flanders, Then Threatened With a Knife

A Flanders man is facing a felony charge of assault, along with three misdemeanor counts after allegedly attacking a man on Priscilla Avenue in the hamlet, Southampton Town police announced Thursday.

According to the police, on Wednesday evening, Demoy Ashwood, 28, assaulted a man with a stick, then pulled out a knife and threatened the victim with it at about 7:15 PM. Police said that after the assault, Ashwood fled the scene. Town police, with the assistance of a Southampton Village police K-9 team, soon tracked Ashwood down.

Lt. Susan Ralph said the victim and defendant knew each other.

He was charged with assault in the second degree for allegedly using a weapon in an attack, along with two charges of illegal possession of a weapon, and menacing. He was held overnight to be arraigned via teleconference. He was released without having to post bail.

Earlier in the day, around 3:45 PM, a homeless man was stabbed multiple times in nearby Riverside. Daniel Hughes was uncooperative with police and no arrests have been made. Lieutenant Ralph said there was no connection between the two incidents.

