Man Steals Pickup Truck from Greenport High School, Then Crashes

A man on parole who stole a pickup truck at Greenport High School, then crashed it and fled the scene Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Southold Town police said Juan Carlos Lopez, a 46-year-old Greenport resident, stole a school employee’s 2010 Dodge pickup truck from the school lot, located at 720 Front Street. “While absconding with the vehicle, Lopez was involved in a motor vehicle accident in which he struck a utility pole,” a press release from police said.

The crash occurred on Front Street, also part of Route 25, about 50 feet from the school. Lopez fled the scene, but was quickly apprehended with the assistance of civilian witnesses, police said.

The crash, which was reported at 11:22 a.m., caused the Village of Greenport to lose power for about an hour, according to police. Route 25 had to be closed to traffic while the pole was repaired.

Lopez was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of a medical condition, which police did not elaborate on.

He has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was released without bail on an appearance ticket.

Lopez had been under the supervision of the New York State Division of Parole. It was not clear how his latest arrest would impact his parole.

