Masseur Arrested on Forcible Touching Charges

East Hampton Village police arrested a masseur after two victims reported being touched inappropriately during massages at a village spa.

Albin Polkowski, 55, of East Hampton was charged with two counts of forcible touching, a misdemeanor, and unauthorized practice of a profession, in violation of New York State Education Law, which is a felony. His massage therapist license was reportedly not current. His name does not appear in the State’s Office of Professions database.

The two alleged victims, separately, went to police shortly after the incidents during massages at Spa27, which is located on Montauk Highway in the village, across from Red Horse Market.

Polkowski, who was arrested Sunday, was held in custody and arraigned Tuesday morning. East Hampton Town Justice Lisa Rana released him on $5,000 bail.

