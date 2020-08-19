Update: Missing Brooklyn Woman Found in East Hampton Village

22-year-old's Jeep had been found in Bridgehampton

Update, August 19, 1:15 p.m.: Casie Penatello, a Brooklyn woman whose Jeep was found on a Bridgehampton beach, has been found.

East Hampton Village police found the 22-year-old in good health, according to Southampton Town police.

Southampton Town police detectives had been working with the NYPD Detective Division to piece together Penatello’s movements since Sunday when she was seen leaving her residence.

No further information was available.

Originally, August 19, 11:10 a.m.: A vehicle belonging to a Brooklyn woman reported missing was discovered in Bridgehampton.

Casie Penatello, 22, was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday, August 16, at about 11:30 a.m. The red 2019 Jeep Cherokee she was driving, with New York license plates HDW-2757, was found on the Ocean Road beach in Bridgehampton.

Her family reported her missing to the New York City Police Department’s 63rd Precinct on Tuesday.

Flyers began circulating on social media late Tuesday. Some flyers said she was last seen on Surfside Drive in Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Babylon.

One friend wrote, “We are incredibly concerned. Please help us bring her home safe.”

Penatello, who recently graduated from the State University of New York at New Paltz, is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

taylor@indyeastend.com