Update: Police Continue Search for Missing Swimmer

Two swimmers were in distress, but only one made it out of a rip

Update, August 18, 3:10 p.m.: The swimmer missing in the ocean waters in front of the Windward Shores Ocean Resort is a 23-year-old New York City man, East Hampton Town police said.

Captain Chris Anderson said the man was swimming with friends in the ocean at a beach when witnesses reported two men appeared to be struggling while swimming in the surf before being pulled under. One of the men, also 23, went unconscious but was pulled from the water. Captain Anderson did not know who pulled him out.

There are no lifeguards at that beach, Anderson confirmed. The men were not guests at Windward Shores, he added.

The man who was rescued regained consciousness. He was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital for evaluation and was reported to be conscious and alert.

A multi-agency search has been underway for nearly three hours. It includes police divers, the East Hampton Ocean Rescue Squad, a Coast Guard HC-144 aircraft based in Cape Cod and the Suffolk County police aviation unit.

“​We’ll certainly continue the search as long as we can safely and practically deploy all the personnel from the various different agencies,” Anderson said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the men were pulled out by a rip current. Anderson said he does not know how much experience the men had as swimmers. The National Weather Service issued a warning about dangerous rip currents at 12:22 p.m. It is in effect until 9 p.m. Originally, August 18, 1 p.m.: A search is underway for a missing swimmer who may have gotten caught in a rip current off Napeague. On Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., the East Hampton Town police and East Hampton Ocean Rescue Squad received a report of two swimmers in distress at the 27A beach access sign, in front of the Windward Shores, an oceanfront resort on Napeague between Amagansett and Montauk. The caller lost sight of one of the swimmers a few minutes later. By 12:25 p.m., one swimmer was reportedly out of the water just south of the beach access sign. First responders reported the swimmer was conscious and being given oxygen. The other swimmer, a man, was deemed missing in what was described to rescuers as a rip current that may have pulled him out. Members of the volunteer ocean rescue squad were conducting a grid search in the waters with Jet Skis. Divers were also called to search the waters. A Suffolk County police helicopter was searching from above, arriving on scene at about 12:55 p.m. A Coast Guard fixed-wing aircraft was also responding. The ocean beaches upgraded to a yellow flag, which indicates potentially high surf or dangerous currents and undertows, at about 12:45 p.m. Swimmers should exercise extreme caution in yellow flag conditions. The National Weather Service issued a rip current statement for Suffolk County ocean beaches at 12:22 p.m. “Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone,” the weather service said. It is in effect until 9 p.m. The Amagansett and Montauk Fire Department’s are also on scene. taylor@indyeastend.com