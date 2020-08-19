Orient Firefighters Rescue Man Swept into Plum Gut

A man was swept out into Plum Gut from Orient Point while fishing in the middle of the night.

Southold Town police received a distress call at about 2:10 a.m. Jesse Gordon, a 47-year-old from Orient, was walking out on the Orient Point sandbar, off Point Road in the Orient Point County Park, to go surfcasting when two large waves came in and swept him into the bay, according to police.

Police said Gordon got caught in the current, notoriously strong through the Plum Gut, where the Long Island Sound and Gardiner’s Bay meet. He was pulled away from the beach and unable to swim back, police said. He was able to dial 911 from his cellphone though.

Southold Town bay constables, the Orient Fire Department, Plum Island and the Cross Sound Ferry were all notified to respond.

The Fire Department dispatched its fire boat and found Gordon approximately 500 yards south of the Point. Members aboard the boat pulled him out of the water and brought him to the Orient By the Sea marina.

Gordon reportedly refused medical attention.

