Passenger Dies in Mattituck Crash Over July Fourth Weekend

23-year-old woman killed when the car she was in was rear-ended at a red light

A woman died and four people were injured in a two-car crash in Mattituck on Sunday afternoon.

Southold Town police are investigating what caused the July 5 accident at the intersection of County Road 48 and Westphalia Road at 4:15 p.m. According to police, a 2014 Ford sport utility vehicle was traveling west on County Road 48, approaching the intersection, when the operator failed to stop for a red light. The Ford SUV rear-ended a 2017 Honda Civic that was stopped at the intersection, waiting for the light turn green to continue west.

A 23-year-old woman, a passenger in the Honda Civic, died from her injuries.

Her name was not immediately released, nor were the names of the drivers involved.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including the Mattituck Fire Department, the Cutchogue Fire Department, and the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The agencies transported patients by ground to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

A medevac helicopter also transported one patient to the Stony Brook University Hospital, a level-one trauma center.

The Southold police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office are continuing the investigation.

taylor@indyeastend.com