Police Investigating Armed Robbery Inside Speonk Home

Three men robbed a Speonk man at gunpoint inside his home Thursday night, according to Southampton Town police. One man has been arrested, but two are still at large.

Police received a 911 call about an armed robbery at 10:30 p.m. Southampton Town patrol officers, New York State troopers, Westhampton Beach police, and Quogue Village police all responded. Police did not release the location.

The victim told officers his cousin let three men into the house and they “rushed” him. “One perpetrator pointed a firearm at the victim while two others removed U.S. Currency from the victim,” a press release said.

With the undisclosed amount of cash in hand, the trio fled on foot, and the victim chased after them. He stopped when the man with the handgun fired at him.

Police charged Jonel Miles, 28, of Mastic Beach for robbery first degree for his participation in the robbery.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and looking for the others involved. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact police at 631-702-2230.

