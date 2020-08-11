Police Investigating Real Estate Broker’s Death in East Hampton Village

Chief says it "does not appear suspicious at this time."

East Hampton Village police are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man who was found in his home on Monday morning. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Police were called to Fredrick Butti’s Newtown Lane home at 9:11 a.m. An East Hampton Village Ambulance Association paramedic who responded pronounced Butti dead on arrival. No further information about how Butti may have died was immediately released.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office was called to examine the scene, but the Suffolk County Police Department’s homicide squad was not asked to respond.

“The death does not appear suspicious at this time,” Chief Michael Tracey said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Passersby on Newtown Lane, near the heart of the business district, noted a big police presence and that crime scene tape was put up in front of the house — all leading to the rumor of a possible homicide.

Butti was an associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty in East Hampton. He has lived on the East End full-time since 1987. According to his bio, He was a native of Manhattan and taught French and Spanish in the New York City school system for over 20 years before getting into real estate.

