Police Issue Warning About Counterfeit Pills

Suffolk detectives seized pills purported to be oxycodone that actually contained fentanyl

At the start of the July Fourth weekend, Suffolk County police issued a warning about counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl.

“During recent narcotics investigations, detectives seized pills purported to be oxycodone that were in actuality comprised of fentanyl,” police said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. The “counterfeit pills” were marked 30 milligrams oxycodone. They were to be sold illegally.

Fentanyl, a Schedule II opioid analgesic, is up to 1,000 times more potent than morphine, police said. Ingestion may lead to overdose and death.

“Purchasers of these pills may be unable to distinguish between the counterfeit pills and authentic, prescription oxycodone,” police said.

At the start of Memorial Day weekend, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini issued a “buyer beware” notice to drug users about a deadly cocktail of cocaine and fentanyl that seemed to be on the streets.

The department said it is “committed to bringing to justice the dealers who destroy not only the lives of the addicted but of their families as well.”

Drug activity can be reported anonymously by calling 631-852-NARC.

