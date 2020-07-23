Police Looking for Two Teens Reported Missing

Teenaged couple believed to be together Southampton Town police say

Southampton Town police detective are looking for the public’s help to find a teenaged couple whose families reported them missing.

Police are looking for Ana Manguia, 14, and Noell Reyes, 15, who are believed to be together.

Manguia was last seen on Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. She is believed to have left her family’s house on Flanders Road through a bathroom window sometime after 11 p.m. Reyes was last seen by his family at their home on Royal Avenue in Flanders on Monday evening.

Police said Manguia was wearing a blue Champion T-shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black and white Van sneakers, a gold necklace, a blue and white rope/string necklace and a gold necklace hoop earrings.

She is 4-foot, 11-inches and 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and light skin, according to a police description.

No description was given for Reyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-728-5000, the detective division at 631-702-2230, or the Crime Hotline at 631-728-3454. All calls will be kept confidential. Information can also be emailed to crimetips@southamptontownny.gov.

