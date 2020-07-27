Police: Reward Offered in Hampton Bays Shoplifting Incident

Police seek identity of man who allegedly took took $400 in goods from Rite Aid

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole $400 worth of merchandise from the Rite Aid store on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.

A man filled a shopping cart with items, then wheeled it out into the parking lot without paying on July 20 at approximately 8:15 p.m., according to Southampton Town police. The merchandise was recovered in the parking lot.

Suffolk County Police Department Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Police shared two images, one of the man wearing a distinctive T-shirt, the other of a car, apparently the one the man drove away in.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS (8477) or detectives at Southampton Town police headquarters at 631-728-3400. All calls will be kept confidential.

t.e@indyeastend.com