Police: Reward Offered in Hampton Bays Shoplifting Incident

Police seek identity of man who allegedly took took $400 in goods from Rite Aid

Police are seeking the identity of this man who they said stole merchandise from the Rite Aid in Hampton Bays. Courtesy Suffolk Crime Stoppers

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole $400 worth of merchandise from the Rite Aid store on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.

A man filled a shopping cart with items, then wheeled it out into the parking lot without paying on July 20 at approximately 8:15 p.m., according to Southampton Town police. The merchandise was recovered in the parking lot.

Suffolk County Police Department Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Police shared two images, one of the man wearing a distinctive T-shirt, the other of a car, apparently the one the man drove away in.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS (8477) or detectives at Southampton Town police headquarters at 631-728-3400. All calls will be kept confidential.

A man who allegedly stole merchandise reportedly left in this vehicle. Courtesy Suffolk Crime Stoppers

