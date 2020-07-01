Quogue Police: Riverhead Man Stole From Cars

One arrest made while a rash of thefts occurs around the East End

Police arrested a man who they say rifled through several parked cars, stealing items from some, in Quogue Village last week.

There has been a rash of similar incidents in the Bridgehampton area, Sag Harbor Village, and on the North Fork in recent weeks.

Police received a 911 call reporting a man going through different vehicles in driveways on Niamogue Lane on June 22 at about 2:50 AM. When an officer approached Oscar Mayen-Orrego, 21, he reportedly took off running. With the Westhampton Beach Village Police Department’s assistance, Mayen-Orrego was soon located in the area.

Police said they discovered he was in possession of burglary tools, as well as property stolen from nearby cars, after they searched him. Besides cars on Niamogue Lane, he is also said to have gone through cars on Ocean Avenue, Old Depot Road, and Old Meetinghouse Road.

In all, he was charged with multiple counts of attempted petty larceny, as well as one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, petty larceny, possession of burglar tools, and resisting arrest, also misdemeanors. He was also charged with multiple counts of trespass, a violation.

Police said that the investigation is continuing and that more charges could be added if more victims come forward.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim should contact the Quogue Village police.

