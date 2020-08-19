Riverhead Rally in Support of NYPD Slated for September

'We don't have to live in the city to show our NYPD that we have their back,' organizer says

Plans are underway for a “Back the Blue” rally in Riverhead as a show of support for New York City police officers on September 12.

Gary Brodman, a Riverhead resident, said in a Facebook event he created that NYPD officers “have their hands full with a surge of criminal activity, and they need our support during these trying times.” He put the event together to show support.

“We don’t have to live in the city to show our NYPD that we have their back. This is New York, and we all know that when trouble comes our way, we have each other’s back…regardless of where we reside in this state,” Brodman wrote.

A “Back the Blue” rally has been planned for the weekend before, on September 5, in Southampton Village to show support for all police and law enforcement agencies, as well as the Armed Forces.

The Riverhead rally on September 12 will be held at the Peconic Riverfront from 1 to 6 p.m.

All are welcome. “There will be no discrimination or hate welcome at this event whatsoever, and anyone displaying any such behavior will be asked to leave,” he said.

Brodman asked that the link to the Facebook event be shared “so we can display a huge amount of support to our NYPD and law enforcement in our great little Town of Riverhead! We have amazing people in this Town, and we can make a difference!”

Participants will be required to wear a mask when they cannot socially-distance, he said.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.