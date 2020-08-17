Springs Man Arrested After Fiery Crash

A 22-year-old Springs man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a fiery crash in Springs in the early morning hours Sunday.

East Hampton Town police said first responders had to remove Fredi Nasipucha from his 2019 Ford Mustang, which had caught fire. The 2019 Ford Mustang erupted into a ball of fire, destroying it.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Springs Fireplace Road and Gardiner Avenue at 3:30 a.m. He was alone in the car.

When Nasipucha came to, he allegedly told the arresting police officer that he had had about three beers. He then is quoted as asking, “What happened to my car?”

According to the police, Nasipucha consented verbally to have blood drawn to determine how much, if any alcohol was in his system at the time, but could not sign the document because of injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Springs Fire Department requested a medevac to take the driver to Stony Brook University Hospital, a level-one trauma center, but the helicopter was not available, according to Springs Fire Chief Darrin Downs.

A Springs ambulance transported Nasipucha, who was already under arrest, to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Police released him with an appearance ticket scheduling his arraignment for a future date, at which time the results of the blood test should be known.

With reporting by Taylor K. Vecsey

