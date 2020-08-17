Two Crashes, Two Arrested on DWI Charges

Over the weekend, two crashes — one involving a Riverhead police officer and the other in Greenport that involved two kids — resulted in driving while intoxicated arrests.

The officer was on patrol Friday on West Main Street in Riverhead, approaching the intersection of Kroemer Avenue at about 9:40 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on West Main Street. Neither of the parties involved sustained any injuries.

An investigation into the incident revealed the other driver, Marlon Uz-Cubule was under the influence. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated D.W.I., as his blood alcohol level was reportedly above .18., as well as several other vehicle and traffic violations.

In Greenport on Saturday night, a Southold Town police office was on a routine patrol when the officer heard a loud crash at about 8:25 p.m. The officer found a car had crashed into the building at 331 Front Street.

Parada Dominguez, 33, of Wyandanch was behind the wheel and there were two children under the age fo 15 in the vehicle, according to police. He appeared drunk, police said, as there was a smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, his speech was slurred and his eyes bloodshot. Also, he was unsteady on his feet and failed road side sobriety tests, police added.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated as a felony due to there being children in the car and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Dominguez’s vehicle was impounded due to the felony charge.

