Two Men Rescued in Shinnecock Inlet Sunday

Two men from Flushing had to be rescued from the Shinnecock Inlet Sunday afternoon.

According to the Southampton police, Jong Won Kim and Young G. Kim had ventured out onto the choppy waters of the inlet from the launching ramp at the Ponquogue Bridge in a 15-foot inflatable boat. “It was not a good day to be out on the water,” in a small boat, Lieutenant Susan Ralph, spokesperson for the Southampton Town police said on Monday.

Police received a report that the boat had flipped over around noon, and Senior Bay Constables Al Tuzzolo and Mike Tenaglia responded in their patrol boats. There, they saw the two men clinging to the bottom of the inflatable vessel.

An important safety factor in the men’s favor was that they were both wearing life jackets, Ralph sad.

Each constable pulled one of the men into the patrol boat he was operating, then they secured the inflatable. The constables took the men and the boat to Oakland’s Marina where emergency medical technicians were waiting.

The men declined medical attention, and were taken back to their launch point.

