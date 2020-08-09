President Trump Makes Quick Hamptons Visit

Chief Tony Stevens consults with members of the Secret Service as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
The Suffolk County police were on hand, as well.
Photo byChristine Heeren
Photo byChristine Heeren
State police shut down the road leading to Southampton High School, where Marine One landed with President Trump later on Saturday.
Photo byChristine Heeren
A sniper on the roof of the Southampton High School readies his weapon
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
Photo byChristine Heeren
Firefighters chat with a member of the Secret Service as they wait for the President to arrive
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
Photo byChristine Heeren
A police sniper team prepares for the President's arrival
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
Two of the three Osprey aircraft used to transport the President's staff prepare to land
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
A Marine aircraft carrying presidential staff members lands behind the tennis courts
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
A police sniper team keeps close watch as the President arrives by helicopter
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
A police sniper team stationed on the roof of the high school keeps close watch as the President arrives by helicopter
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
Snipers on the roof of Southampton High School keep watch as one of the presidential Blackhawk helicopters comes in for a landing
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
A Marine pilot in civilian clothes guides the President's helicopter in for a landing
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
A bomb-sniffing canine sweeps through all of the fire apparatus
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
As firefighters stand aside, a bomb-sniffing canine sweeps through all of the fire apparatus
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
Chief Tony Stevens shoots cell phone video as the President's helicopter comes in for a landing
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department
Looking very much like a UFO, one of the Marine Osprey aircraft departs as firefighters look on
Photo byMichael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department