South Fork

Fundraisers in Southampton, Bridgehampton expected to raise $15 million

President Trump Makes Quick Hamptons Visit




Members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday. Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

President Donald Trump arrived later than many expected in the Hamptons for campaign fundraisers on Saturday, after a busy afternoon, when he announced controversial executive actions on coronavirus relief. A protest that had been scheduled for the afternoon was pushed to early evening when news spread that he would be giving a press conference in New Jersey at 4 p.m.

The move came as Democrats and the White House were unable to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill. The president asserted executive power by issuing as much as $400 in enhanced unemployment benefits, a payroll tax holiday for those earning less than $100,000 a year, deferring student loan payments, and assistance to homeowners and renters facing eviction due to the virus.

Following his remarks at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, during which he signed the executive order and memorandums, he headed for the East End.

According to the White House, he landed in the football field at Southampton High School on Marine One at 6:12 p.m., where the Southampton Fire Department stood by in case of any emergency. Republican National Convention Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel joined him on the flight, but he rode alone in the Beast and waved to supporters and neighbors as he pulled out of the parking lot of the school.

He attended two fundraisers Saturday evening, said to raise $15 million for the Trump Victory fund. Billionaire John Paulson hosted the first fundraiser at his Lake Agawam house in Southampton Village, according to The Wall Street Journal. Dinner was reportedly priced up to $500,000 per couple.

A Marine aircraft carrying presidential staff members lands behind the tennis courts as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday. Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

By 8 p.m., his motorcade left for Bridgehampton, where he attended a fundraiser at the home of his son Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is a senior advisor to Trump’s Republican 2020 re-election campaign.

The couple had attended the TrumpStock boat parade one day earlier, and they offered the winner of the best boat contest a chance to meet the president on Saturday. Montauk’s Chuckie Morici, a fishing boat captain, took home the prize.

The president’s motorcade drove back to Southampton, where Marine One took off by 10 p.m., bound for Bedminster. The pool report, Meridith McGraw, noted that cell service was sub par in the Hamptons, by writing, “apologies for the delay in the departure note, I haven’t had the best cell service here!”

Trump landed at Somerset Airport just before 11.

taylor@indyeastend.com