President Trump Makes Quick Hamptons Visit

Chief Tony Stevens consults with members of the Secret Service as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

The Suffolk County police were on hand, as well. Photo by Christine Heeren

Southampton Fire Department stood by awaiting the president's arrival. Photo by Christine Heeren

State police shut down the road leading to Southampton High School, where Marine One landed with President Trump later on Saturday. Photo by Christine Heeren

A sniper on the roof of the Southampton High School readies his weapon as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

Firefighters chat with a member of the Secret Service as they wait for the President to arrive as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

A police sniper team prepares for the President's arrival as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

Two of the three Osprey aircraft used to transport the President's staff prepare to land as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

A Marine aircraft carrying presidential staff members lands behind the tennis courts as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday. Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

A police sniper team keeps close watch as the President arrives by helicopter as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

A police sniper team stationed on the roof of the high school keeps close watch as the President arrives by helicopter as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

Snipers on the roof of Southampton High School keep watch as one of the presidential Blackhawk helicopters comes in for a landing as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

A Marine pilot in civilian clothes guides the President's helicopter in for a landing as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

Members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

Members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

A bomb-sniffing canine sweeps through all of the fire apparatus as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

As firefighters stand aside, a bomb-sniffing canine sweeps through all of the fire apparatus as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department

Chief Tony Stevens shoots cell phone video as the President's helicopter comes in for a landing as members of the Southampton, New York Fire Department went on Standby to provide fire protection as President Donald Trump arrived and departed from the athletic fields behind Southampton High School during his visit to the Hamptons on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 Photo by Michael Heller/Courtesy Southampton Fire Department