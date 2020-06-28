Main Street and Jobs Lane closed to vehicular traffic to promote outdoor dining and retail

Mayor Jesse Warren and Southampton Village piloted an evening street closure called “Southampton in the Streets” on Saturday evening. The event was held to promote outdoor dining and retail following the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19.

Main Street and Jobs Lane were closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 to 11:30 PM. Based on the pilot results, more street closures may be planned for the future in the village.

Outdoor dining tables were required to be spaced six feet apart and “all staff must wear face coverings and customers must wear face coverings when not seated,” said a press release from the village.

Among the festivities, diners enjoyed outdoor dining, the Southampton Arts Center held live music by The Wednesdays, a fire dancer performed at 75 Main, the Plaza Cafe food truck served to-go food on the corner of Main Street and Jobs Lane, and a DJ performed on Main Street.