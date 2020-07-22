Performers from Westhampton High School will be recognized during the Teeny Awards.
Photo byCourtesy of Westhampton Beach School District
Arts
East End Arts will stream live high school theater recognition awards show from WHBPAC
The Quaran-Teeny Awards Show Goes On
The show must go on! The Teeny Awards, an annual high school theater recognition program, will be broadcast live from Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center and streamed live on Thursday night at 6. They are being dubbed, “the 18th Annual Quaran-Teeny Awards.”
East End Arts, which founded the program in 2002, will run the ceremony on Facebook Live on the Teeny Awards Facebook page. Christiaan Padavan, a local musician and radio personality, will host. There will be a special senior tribute and performances from schools whose shows were canceled this year.
Eighteen schools participated in the program this season with 30 shows scheduled, 19 of which happened since schools closed in March amid the pandemic.
“Now entering its 18th year, the program recognizes and celebrates talented theater students across the East End of Long Island,” the East End arts said in a press release.
Awards are presented in the categories of Lead Male and Female in a Musical, Lead Male and Female in a Play, Supporting Male and Female in a Musical, Supporting Male and Female in a Play, Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Performer, and Judges Choice, a special award for exceptional performances. Technical and production crew will receive recognition as well.
The nominees were announced virtually on June 14. They are:
This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.
“I’ve Decided to Marry You” from “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” at Southold