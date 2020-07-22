The Quaran-Teeny Awards Show Goes On

The show must go on! The Teeny Awards, an annual high school theater recognition program, will be broadcast live from Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center and streamed live on Thursday night at 6. They are being dubbed, “the 18th Annual Quaran-Teeny Awards.”

East End Arts, which founded the program in 2002, will run the ceremony on Facebook Live on the Teeny Awards Facebook page. Christiaan Padavan, a local musician and radio personality, will host. There will be a special senior tribute and performances from schools whose shows were canceled this year.

Eighteen schools participated in the program this season with 30 shows scheduled, 19 of which happened since schools closed in March amid the pandemic.

“Now entering its 18th year, the program recognizes and celebrates talented theater students across the East End of Long Island,” the East End arts said in a press release.

Awards are presented in the categories of Lead Male and Female in a Musical, Lead Male and Female in a Play, Supporting Male and Female in a Musical, Supporting Male and Female in a Play, Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Performer, and Judges Choice, a special award for exceptional performances. Technical and production crew will receive recognition as well.

The nominees were announced virtually on June 14. They are:

PLAY

LEAD MALE IN A PLAY

Yanni Bitis, Pierson-Sag Harbor

Benjamin Giordano, Rocky Point

Josh Kaplan, Westhampton Beach

Mike Marziliano, Bellport

Liam Sproul, Port Jefferson

Nick Vicinanza, Southold-Greenport

LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY

Kyla Andreas, Longwood

Sophie Cline, Westhampton Beach

Jacquelyn Constantine, Southold-Greenport

Gaylin Davey, Pierson

Molly Lambert, Rocky Point

AutumnMargaret Walthers, Bellport

SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY

Quinn Bruer, Southold-Greenport

Thomas Gallagher, Longwood

Ian Hubbard, Hampton Bays

Simon Mraz, Southold-Greenport

Thomas Schiavoni, Pierson

Reese Springer, Hampton Bays

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY

Molly Brennan, Westhampton Beach

Eva Doyle, Pierson

Jade McGarrity, Port Jefferson

Allie O’Connor, Hampton Bays

Alison Pensa, Hampton Bays

Maren Taylor, Longwood

MUSICAL

LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL

Andrew Bova, Miller Place

Colin Freedman, East Hampton

Michael Marziliano, Bellport

Simon Mraz, Southold

Steven Rosche, Center Moriches

Jacob Schiavone, Riverhead

LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL

Megan Duffy, Mattituck

Lily Kutner, Riverhead

Caroline O’Dea, Center Moriches

Silvia Rackwitz, Southold

Juliet Rand, Southold

Abby Tyler, Mattituck

SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL

Landon Bennett, Southold

Jack Burkhardt, Bellport

Kevin Chabla, East Hampton

TJ LeClaire, Center Moriches

Isaiah Mraz, Southold

Troy Sica, Bellport

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL

Emma Butler, Bellport

Julianne Donohue, Miller Place

Sarah Jordan, Riverhead

Madison Kelly, Riverhead

Hailey Nitti, Riverhead

Dana Treadwell, Riverhead

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY OR MUSICAL

Gabbi Bush, Rocky Point

Max Eberle, East Hampton

Olivia Galway, Beach

Joseph Miletti, Miller Place

Violet Rand, Southold

Katie Russell, Southold

Aukai Young, Mattituck

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naomi Cichanowicz, Violet Rand, Katie Russell, Southold

Savanna Kelly, Mattituck

Lily Kutner, Riverhead

Haily Nitti, Riverhead

Shea Rodriguez, Southampton

OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN

Jaden Jacino, Westhampton Beach

Ella Neese, Southold

Julia O’Malley, Longwood

Judith Quiroga, East Hampton

Morgan Watrous, Bridgehampton

Riley Watson, Rocky Point

JUDGES’ CHOICE AWARD

This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.

“I’ve Decided to Marry You” from “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” at Southold