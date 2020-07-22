Arts

East End Arts will stream live high school theater recognition awards show from WHBPAC

The Quaran-Teeny Awards Show Goes On




Performers from Westhampton High School will be recognized during the Teeny Awards.

The show must go on! The Teeny Awards, an annual high school theater recognition program, will be broadcast live from Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center and streamed live on Thursday night at 6. They are being dubbed, “the 18th Annual Quaran-Teeny Awards.”

East End Arts, which founded the program in 2002, will run the ceremony on Facebook Live on the Teeny Awards Facebook page. Christiaan Padavan, a local musician and radio personality, will host. There will be a special senior tribute and performances from schools whose shows were canceled this year.

Eighteen schools participated in the program this season with 30 shows scheduled, 19 of which happened since schools closed in March amid the pandemic.

“Now entering its 18th year, the program recognizes and celebrates talented theater students across the East End of Long Island,” the East End arts said in a press release.

Awards are presented in the categories of Lead Male and Female in a Musical, Lead Male and Female in a Play, Supporting Male and Female in a Musical, Supporting Male and Female in a Play, Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Performer, and Judges Choice, a special award for exceptional performances. Technical and production crew will receive recognition as well.

The nominees were announced virtually on June 14. They are:

PLAY
LEAD MALE IN A PLAY
Yanni Bitis, Pierson-Sag Harbor
Benjamin Giordano, Rocky Point
Josh Kaplan, Westhampton Beach
Mike Marziliano, Bellport
Liam Sproul, Port Jefferson
Nick Vicinanza, Southold-Greenport
LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY
Kyla Andreas, Longwood
Sophie Cline, Westhampton Beach
Jacquelyn Constantine, Southold-Greenport
Gaylin Davey, Pierson
Molly Lambert, Rocky Point
AutumnMargaret Walthers, Bellport
SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY
Quinn Bruer, Southold-Greenport
Thomas Gallagher, Longwood
Ian Hubbard, Hampton Bays
Simon Mraz, Southold-Greenport
Thomas Schiavoni, Pierson
Reese Springer, Hampton Bays
SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY
Molly Brennan, Westhampton Beach
Eva Doyle, Pierson
Jade McGarrity, Port Jefferson
Allie O’Connor, Hampton Bays
Alison Pensa, Hampton Bays
Maren Taylor, Longwood
MUSICAL
LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL
Andrew Bova, Miller Place
Colin Freedman, East Hampton
Michael Marziliano, Bellport
Simon Mraz, Southold
Steven Rosche, Center Moriches
Jacob Schiavone, Riverhead
LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL
Megan Duffy, Mattituck
Lily Kutner, Riverhead
Caroline O’Dea, Center Moriches
Silvia Rackwitz, Southold
Juliet Rand, Southold
Abby Tyler, Mattituck
SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL
Landon Bennett, Southold
Jack Burkhardt, Bellport
Kevin Chabla, East Hampton
TJ LeClaire, Center Moriches
Isaiah Mraz, Southold
Troy Sica, Bellport
SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL
Emma Butler, Bellport
Julianne Donohue, Miller Place
Sarah Jordan, Riverhead
Madison Kelly, Riverhead
Hailey Nitti, Riverhead
Dana Treadwell, Riverhead
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY OR MUSICAL
Gabbi Bush, Rocky Point
Max Eberle, East Hampton
Olivia Galway, Beach
Joseph Miletti, Miller Place
Violet Rand, Southold
Katie Russell, Southold
Aukai Young, Mattituck
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Naomi Cichanowicz, Violet Rand, Katie Russell, Southold
Savanna Kelly, Mattituck
Lily Kutner, Riverhead
Haily Nitti, Riverhead
Shea Rodriguez, Southampton
OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN
Jaden Jacino, Westhampton Beach
Ella Neese, Southold
Julia O’Malley, Longwood
Judith Quiroga, East Hampton
Morgan Watrous, Bridgehampton
Riley Watson, Rocky Point
JUDGES’ CHOICE AWARD
This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.
“I’ve Decided to Marry You” from “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” at Southold